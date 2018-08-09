LETTER: Flawed logic used for argument against Stotan Falls development

3L has proposed a major residential community for the land around Stotan Falls. File photo

Dear editor,

In response to Pam Munroe’s letter in the July 31st edition of The Record (Don’t be seduced by a developers carrot).

Her theory is that the 3L development of 700 homes should not be allowed because the RD will be on the hook for maintaining the infrastructure.

Her logic fails to account for the property tax revenue stream that the RD will be receiving from 700 homes for many years before the brand new infrastructure requires any significant maintenance.

That revenue stream will also fund many other worthwhile endeavors in our community.

She also incorrectly states that an “immense strain” would be put on the RD to provide services such as water, sewer, gas electrical and roads.

The cost of all of that infrastructure being installed is borne by the developer. If we say no to everything we get nothing.

Dick Clancy

Courtenay