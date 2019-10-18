LETTER: Five reasons to vote Green

I will vote Green for the following reasons:

1. As a Green voter I have been encouraged again to vote “strategically” against my better judgment. Therefore we must continue to strive for the obvious: some kind of proportional representation. It is the thing you do first so all the rest can follow. Proportional representation is reasonable, inclusive, and will best achieve lasting social satisfaction. The Greens are in the trenches fighting for this.

2. Other parties evidently don’t appreciate how fast we must act to stave off eco-social collapse. Twelve years is bandied about as the time left to steer the ship back on course. It seems just as accurate to say we are already 12 years too late. It is time to engage in “controlled” panic now.

3. We must build broad social networks, and cross-denominational resiliency in our communities. The Greens understand this. We need to go back to school to learn the fundamentals of social discourse. Too many of us approach every subject as an us-and-them dynamic. “If you are not precisely with me, you are deeply against me.” This drives a knife into the guts of social discourse.

4. Don’t we need to prepare for a world where material things are de-emphasized? They will be. Don’t we need to ask each other what is closest to our hearts? Isn’t love of family, nourishing food, warmth, a roof over our heads, a peaceful and considerate community, vibrant wilderness, the flourishing of our children and then our grandchildren, among our most cherished desires? Is burning fossil fuel really more important than protecting these precious necessities?

5. With the mere mention of “jobs” we act like deer in the headlights. Isn’t it obvious that first you must have a planet on which to do the job? Let’s get to work on that now – compassionately. Let’s evolve from “I need a job” to “What can I do to create sustainable employment for myself and someone else?” Let’s build those bridges now because we will soon need them. The Greens understand this.

My vote is meaningless within the current system, but my voice and my intention are my strength.

Christopher Klassen

Kaslo