LETTER – Fitzgerald Avenue has become the Comox Valley’s unofficial racetrack

Dear editor,

Sadly, it seems Fitzgerald Avenue might also be a contender in the contest for loudest racetrack in the Comox Valley.

With homes and bike lanes lining this busy street, it is hardly meant to be used as a racetrack but that seems to be occurring more and more frequently. Given the number of times throughout any given day that we hear sirens, we realize the police are likely overwhelmed. What are the solutions? Are there bylaws for noise pollution? Are there rules for speeding or dangerous driving?

We used to believe there were.

Angus and Cindy Robertson,

Courtenay

Comox Valley Record