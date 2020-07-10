LETTER: Fishing vessel a welcome addition to Port Alberni’s waterfront

To the Editor,

Wow, the Sunderoey fishing vessel is a showstopper!

It is exciting to observe the diverse business expansion at Port Alberni’s waterfront. I frequently visit the waterfront and am captivated by the photographic scenery.Our family has had the fortune to know Kelly Andersen, Sunderoey owner and Independent Seafood Canada Corporation president for many years. Kelly is very passionate about fishing, hockey and cares deeply about his crew.

Fishing is very hard work and not employment for the faint of heart, and therefore it is reassuring to note the Sunderoey vessel will provide safety for the crew out in the mysterious ocean.

Owner Kelly is very committed to providing jobs. To highlight, COVID-19 and border lockdowns did not deter him from sailing the vessel to Port Alberni.

Finally, he aspires to champion the best fishing vessel and crew just like his favourite NHL superstar player, Jaromir Jagr, approaches hockey. Jagr is quoted as saying “My goal was to play in the NHL because that is the best hockey in the world.” To conclude, the bustling and thriving Port Alberni waterfront is wonderful to visit. Thank you to the diverse businesses for their creativity, hard work and battling a worthy COVID-19 opponent.

R. Friel,

Port Alberni

