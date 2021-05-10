LETTER: First responders shouldn’t have to wait for vaccines

I think it is unacceptable for first responders to have to wait for leftover vaccines.
They should be first because they take care of us all, and should be protected.
Sally Young
Sidney
I think it is unacceptable for first responders to have to wait for leftover vaccines.
I think it is unacceptable for first responders to have to wait for leftover vaccines.
They should be first because they take care of us all, and should be protected.
Sally Young
Sidney
Single Family Lane Homes with basement suite and carriage apartment starting at $949,000
Telus is forcing everyone in our neighbourhood to adopt their high fibre optic cable. While this will likely provide an improvement/upgrade for internet and TV service, the main reason for it is it saves Telus money. This is, however, a huge step backwards in emergency preparedness for our rural community.
Oceanside RCMP receive 250 complaints in one-week period
Better quality of life the goal for member communities like those in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows
Unallocated transit hours already in the budget
15 Park Bistro has a patio overlooking the lake and take-away options
SMONECTEN is new name of former McDonald Campground in Gulf Islands National Park Reserve