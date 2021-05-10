letter

LETTER: First responders shouldn’t have to wait for vaccines

I think it is unacceptable for first responders to have to wait for leftover vaccines.

I think it is unacceptable for first responders to have to wait for leftover vaccines.

They should be first because they take care of us all, and should be protected.

Sally Young

Sidney

