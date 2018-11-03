LETTER: First Past the Post may be old, but it’s not broken

I received my voter package in the mail. At first blush it seems to be a scheme to create more politicians at taxpayer expense.

The ranking systems seem to indicate that more than one representative can be elected to any electoral district, hence more politicians.

The First Past The Post system, albeit archaic has served Canadians well. In this regard it has served to limit the size of government, which is a good thing in my opinion.

Two phrases come to mind:

– Just because something is old doesn’t mean you throw it out

– If it ain’t broke, don ‘t fix it

Rick Plesnik

View Royal