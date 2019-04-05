Letter: Firefighting idea

My idea is to use helicopters to dump water or retardant on residential fires

Sometimes we all get an idea like the one I submitted to the newspaper once upon a time.

My idea is to use helicopters to dump water or retardant on fires such as the chemical plant burning out of control in the U.S., or fires right here at home that roar through rooftops.

We have many helpful things ready on call 24-7 such as search and rescue, ambulance service, evacuation from flood and fires to name a few.

Tell me please, why can’t the helicopter idea hold water to be used wherever possible? It makes sense to dumb, dumber and me.

Tom Isherwood

Olalla