Evacuating 150 seniors and those with special needs from a six-storey building could be problematic

Fire safety training for new Duncan Manor?

I do hope that extensive fire safety training will be provided for both residents and staff of the new Duncan Manor buildings. It’s particularly necessary when each unit contains a kitchen and meals are not provided.

Evacuating 150 seniors and those with special needs from a six-storey building could be problematic. Elevators cannot be used if there’s a fire.

Grace Wiebe

Duncan

Cowichan Valley Citizen