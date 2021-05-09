LETTER: Finding a compromise on pickleball

There is nothing more annoying than listening to the thwack of pickleball being played, unless you are playing yourself. I think concentrating Oak Bay pickleball at Carnarvon Park is fine – no need to expand to Henderson where tennis courts remain in high demand.

There is nothing more annoying than listening to the thwack of pickleball being played, unless you are playing yourself. I think concentrating Oak Bay pickleball at Carnarvon Park is fine – no need to expand to Henderson where tennis courts remain in high demand.

A fair compromise might be enforce the 6 p.m. hard ball closure rule proposed but allow soft balls after that time, and have Oak Bay police enforce the regulation. There is no need to waste a lot of staff or council time on this.

David Collins

Oak Bay

Goldstream News Gazette