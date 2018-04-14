LETTER: Few options for plastic bags

I would like to ask Tom Fletcher if he is incinerating or recycling his plastic bags? I cannot find the location of either facility and am hoping that he will make this public.

If neither facility exists, then suggesting those options are better than a plastic bag ban is deceptive. Our only alternatives are: put our used plastic bags in our landfills, where they break down into microplastic, which slowly finds its way into our water system; or to not use them. I suggest that not using them is better for everyone.

Mark LeSurf

Saanich