LETTER: Few Langley residents bothered to vote in school trustee election

A local resident is concerned about the low voter turnout in the recent school board byelection. (Langley Advance Times files)

Dear Editor,

[Re: Fox wins seat in school board byelection, Langley Advance Times, March 4]

I find it very interesting that the voting for the vacant position, for Langley school trustee attracted so few voters.

Here we are in the middle of a pandemic, and so many parents, etc. are so concerned about the factors facing their children at this critical time, and yet virtually none of them got out and voted.

I have to wonder if they would rather pay lip service and complain, instead of looking for a solution that would benefit their children.

Rick Stannard, Langley Township

