LETTER: Ferry change will hardly be noticed

Re: Reduced spring service planned for Kootenay Lake ferry

Misleading headlines and much ado about nothing! The only “news” reported is that dredging will occur this fall solving the reduced passenger load issue altogether.

First: regarding possible lower water levels. Assuming this is due to current lower snow pack levels, the majority of winter moisture falls in the next two months. Spring water levels are sheer speculation at this juncture.

Second: traffic is slow in March and April. It is highly unlikely that a reduction will not be noticed. The actual reduction was not reported, but a 40 to 50 percent reduction still carries 40 to 50 vehicles and will not be noticed.

Third: the Osprey goes down for annual repairs every year around April and the Balfour is used generally without delays as traffic is slow. The Balfour holds a third of the cars as the Osprey — about 28. This would happen regardless of the ferry location.

Be nice if someone asked the Ministry of Transportation if the tenders have gone out to build the new ferry to replace the Balfour.

Robin Goldsbury

Balfour