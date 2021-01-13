LETTER: Feds should throw everything they have at vaccinating Canadians faster

Reader calls on locals to lobby government to "work harder to make this happen"

Dear Editor,

Canada’s politicians need to step up to the plate.

Canada needs to focus on getting vaccines into its citizens arms.

The only way to get our economy back on its feet and becoming a healthy country again is to put every possible effort into a speedy vaccination program.

Look around, many countries are ahead of us in taking care of getting the vaccine distributed.

Spend the money training people to do this.

Whatever it takes to get it done it will pay off.

As people return to work and pay taxes again.

We can stop handing out support payments to our citizens and our hospitals can get back to normal and our essential service workers get a much deserved rest.

Families will be able to join together again.

Friends can visit one another and help support the many restaurants and service industries once again.

Call your MPs and MLAs. Demand that they work harder to make this happen.

Al Campbell, Maple Ridge

