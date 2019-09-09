LETTER: Federal election debate lacks party leader, Langley woman writes

People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier is not included in key federal events

Dear Editor,

Canada’s dishonorable Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is too cowardly to attend the MacLean’s and likely the Munk Leaders’ Debates.

Both MacLean’s and Munk are too cowardly to invite federal leader Maxime Bernier who represents the People’s Party of Canada. Doug Johnston, commissioner of the Leaders’ Debate Commission ,has also declined an invitation to Mr. Bernier. “They” don’t want you to hear Mr. Bernier’s common sense message – you just might agree.

I won’t be watching any debate that does not include Maxime Bernier, a leader who speaks of a sovereign Canada, strong and free. That he has not been invited to any debate should be a red flag for all Canadians.

Be informed, check out the People’s Party of Canada platform.

In October, I am voting for freedom of expression, equalization and preserving Canadian values and culture; I am voting PPC.

Victoria Wiese, Langley Township