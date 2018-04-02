LETTER: Family information available online

Summerland pioneer William J. Beattie arrived in Canada in 1905 or 1907

Dear Editor:

Regarding the article from the two sisters Berman/Knox who will visit Summerland later this year, I can advise that ancestry.ca returns many information sources for their grandfather, William J. Beattie who died in 1972 and is buried in Summerland.

His daughter Kitty married a Denike, and is also buried in Summerland.

William arrived in Canada in 1905 or 1907. In 1911 he is listed living with his brother-in-law David Thompson in Summerland. He was widowed with a two-year-old daughter.

Lots more at this website.

Dave Smith

Summerland

