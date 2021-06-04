LETTER: Fall at Langley lagoon brings out best in people

A woman took a hard spill while out walking with her husband

Brydon Lagoon is a popular walking area and a local couple recently encountered several helpful people when one of them fell and was hurt. (Langley Advance Times files)

Dear Editor,

Monday afternoon while returning from Brydon Lagoon and crossing 53rd Avenue at Muckle Creek, my wife tripped on the curb and hurled head first across the sidewalk and into the gravel.

Soon we were surrounded by caring, helpful strangers.

One woman drove us home and helped transfer my wife to our car from where I drove her to Emergency at Langley hospital.

She had a broken wrist, concussion, lacerations and bruises chiefly though not exclusively facial.

Thank you to so many kind people.

Ted and Betty Siverns, Langley City

