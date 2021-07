Thanks very much to these lovely folks who ensured the wallet was returned to its owner

Faith in humanity restored

One of my clients lost his wallet on Friday night and, like most, was very upset and worried. We spent the weekend frantically searching everywhere. Imagine our surprise Monday afternoon when a knock at the front door revealed a delightful gentleman and his young son returning the wallet intact!

Thanks very much to these lovely folks who ensured the wallet was returned to its owner. Our faith in humanity is restored!

Wendy Fielding

Duncan

