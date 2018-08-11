LETTER: Extreme proposals can bring progress

Letter writer Mike Pankhurst (Aug. 8) decries the opportunity of "new voices and special interests" in the legislature (who will) "exercise disproportionate political power" as members of a coalition.

Let me see: maybe past “voices” (from) “both ends of the political spectrum” led to women’s right to vote, public schools, public health authorities, child labour laws, etc. All “extreme” measures?

Maybe these “extreme” proposals have been beneficial to the majority of society, Mr. Pankhurst. Otherwise why have they persisted, despite regular attempts to reduce or eliminate them?

Mike Meagher

Saanich