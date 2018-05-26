Langley Township has a campaign to discourage people from dumping garbage and unwanted items. A Township resident would like to see townhouse residents be able to take advantage of the Township policy of having up to four large items (such as furniture) hauled away annually. Right now that only applies to single-family homes. (Langley Township photo)
Letter: Extend large item garbage collection to Langley townhouses
A townhouse resident would like the same pick up option that's given to single family dwellings.
Dear Editor,
I read an article, Trash mars ride in beautiful town, Langley Advance, May 10.
While the Township of Langley starts the #idiot campaign to discourage illicit dumping around the community, I hope that it can also consider giving townhouse residents the four large-item free collection each year, which is currently available only to single house residents.
Larry Zhou, Langley Township