LETTER: Examine past record when voting

As I read Ian McIntosh’s letter on Summerland’s mayoral candidates, I found myself wondering if he was being deliberately ironic given the disconnect between what he says and what he does.

Why else, I asked myself, would he talk about the importance of having all of the facts before making a decision yet base his own assessment of Toni Boot’s appropriateness for office on her answer to a simplistic yes/no question which allowed for no nuance or qualification?

Following his own dictum, should he not have examined her responses as a whole, plus her conduct and voting record in council before reaching a conclusion?

In addition to the forum, I have attended numerous council meetings and can attest to the fact that Toni Boot approaches each issue in a fair and open minded manner, and her pursuit of the facts in order to make evidence based decisions is frequently why meetings run so late.

Similarly enigmatic is his criticism of her approach to the OCP, given that he is the one who threw it under the bus when he recommended that council fast track Lark’s Banks Crescent rezoning application.

Unlike McIntosh and his chosen candidate, Janet Peake, Toni Boot has been consistent in her support for the OCP.

Furthermore, she is absolutely correct in identifying it as the proper forum for discussion of the type of development that. will shape the future of Summerland.

As for the form that development might take, well, unlike Janet Peake, I see no place for Hong Kong density mega projects in isolated valleys.

I believe it should be sensible, sustainable, and in harmony with this beautiful community in which we have chosen to live.

That is why I will be voting for Toni Boot.

Eric Tait

Summerland

