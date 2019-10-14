LETTER: Every MP has one vote in Parliament, no matter how many they get on election day

Got something to say about the issues of the day? Email your letter to editor@northdeltareporter.com. (Black Press Media file photo)

Dear Editor,

At last week’s debates, Green candidate Craig DeCraene stated that every vote for the Green Party is important because it gives Elizabeth May the “moral authority” to speak out in Parliament. Now, I respect Mr. DeCraene for putting his name forward as the Green Party representative in Delta, but I must disagree with his argument to garner votes.

A member of Parliament from a party with 35 per cent of the national popular vote doesn’t have more weight to speak out in Parliament than a member of Parliament from a party with five per cent of the national popular vote. That’s simply how our democracy works — and we can all be glad for it. Each member has one vote.

That being said, if you vote for a party because of the party platform, that’s your right and privilege to vote expression rather than strategic in our democracy. The Green Party has certainly brought many important topics to the forefront that need action.

However, if you’re voting in a riding for a candidate that has no realistic chance of winning, then make sure your vote counts. Vote for a candidate from a party that will work with the party of your choice. In this election there are some major issues on the table: acting on climate change or denying it exists; moving towards national pharma-care; embracing equality and inclusion. Not all the parties believe in these topics. Choose and vote wisely.

Peggy Richardson, Delta

via email

editor@northdeltareporter.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter