LETTER: Every human being has a story to tell;

When I read the antics of Qualicum Beach Coun. Neil Horner, one can only cringe.

I invite Mr. Horner with his derogatory sign to East Hastings, Vancouver.

Its common knowledge now two-thirds of opioid addicts today started being prescribed oxycodone or other opioid-based pain killers through Canada’s medical system and then were cut off leading them to unsafe street drugs.

On Vancouver Island, recently children as young as 15-16 years of age are dying in their bedrooms from street drugs after starting on prescribed opioids for broken limbs or other medical reasons as early as 10 years old.

It has been described that withdrawal from opioids is one of the most painful afflictions known to mankind.

I give money to people on the street regularly in my travels who are obviously rendered unemployable from their illnesses, addictions or disabilities and I really don’t care what they spend it on if it gives them temporary relief from the misery they are living in.

Every human being has a story to tell as to how or what brought them to their present day circumstances and all you have to do is unpretentiously and compassionately engage them to find understanding.

As for the Qualicum residents councillor Horner demeaned and degraded publicly in the community he represents, I encourage his victims to run for a council seat because safe to say, those residents have a closer relationship with frugality and common sense than the majority of councillors in Qualicum Beach today.

Brian Jenkins

Qualicum Beach