LETTER – Especially amidst the pandemic, November 11 a sombre reminder of sacrifices made so others could live

Dear editor,

Today it is Remembrance Day. What are usually packed venues, are empty and ceremonies are online because of the invisible enemy that the world is facing.

Today alongside the Remembrance Day presentations we hear about rising COVID cases.

Alongside politicians pleading with the public to respect COVID precautions: wearing masks and social distancing, we hear people protest masks and lockdowns, while others demand that the government do more.

What more can the government do when people feel it’s their right to get close, and not wear a mask; when people feel their right not to do what the government is asking is more important than other people’s right to pay rent, buy food?

The war against the invisible enemy has killed more Americans than the First World War. Back then, the government asked people to make big sacrifices to help stop the enemy. Back then they sacrificed their lives.

Today, the government is asking you to make a small sacrifice: cover your face, and stay six feet apart to keep others safe (like they asked you to wear a seat belt and stop at red lights to keep others safe). This Remembrance Day, some folks had to remember their relatives who survived the war, but fell to COVID.

Sabine Schill,

Cumberland

