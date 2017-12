Re: Smoking out wood burners (The NEWS, Dec. 14).

It’s important to note the cast iron, airtight stove that was seen as a great innovation was actually a major emitter of unburned gases, as it choked the air intake. Double combustion, EPA-compliant woodstoves that replace them burn much cleaner and more efficiently. This is not an endorsement, just a reminder to not throw the baby out with the bath water (over the fire, as it were).

Bruno Sterckeman

Qualicum Beach