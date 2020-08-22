LETTER: Englishman hunts for family in Haney

Reaching out from England to distant relatives in Maple Ridge

Dear Editor,

I am in the process of looking back into my family history, and have come across a relation who emigrated to Canada via the U.S.A. in 1922.

That relation’s name was Thomas A. Rounding, born 1891.

He married Florence Beatrice Shook in 1927 and died in 1978.

In 1956, he ran a shop in Haney.

If any direct descendants of Thomas A. Rounding would like to contact me with their email and postal address, I would be able to pass on the information so far found.

George Rounding

33 Thornton Drive

Hoghton, Preston

Lancashire

PR5 0LX

England

