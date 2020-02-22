LETTER: End the blockades, pleads Langley reader

People have a right to protest, then there's a question about the rights of all the others

Dear Editor,

Illegal blockades are shutting down our country.

John Horgan and the NDP, and Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party of Canada, aren’t doing anything.

People have the right to protest but these protesters are trampling over the rights of commuters to get to work or pick up their kids, small businesses receiving shipments on time, energy workers by preventing them from doing an honest day’s work.

Protesters should be peaceful, safe, and responsible, and these aren’t.

These blockades need to stop.

Dean Clark, Langley

