LETTER: Encouraging new DFO minister from West Coast

Thank you for your letter, “DFO not listening” in the July 17 issue of the PQB News.

I fully agree with your conclusion that although DFO is going through the motions of public consultation on proposed salmon fishing closures, it doesn’t appear to be listening.

Moreover, one has to question whether DFO officials already have their minds made up and are checking off boxes on a consultation to-do list.

Certainly, they seem to be out of touch with the realities of those who depend on our salmon.

Otherwise, why would they limit public input to such a short period at the height of the fishing season when those who will be most directly affected are otherwise engaged? Why would they choose an Internet questionnaire rather than taking the time to meet with recreation, commercial and indigenous fishers?

It is encouraging that the new DFO minister is from the west coast and will hopefully explain to his new department that our salmon and our resident killer whales are critically important to both our precious environment and our Vancouver Island economy.

And especially, let’s hope that he will agree to a proper public discussion of both the science and local knowledge through meaningful public engagement.

Gord Johns

Member of Parliament, Courtenay-Alberni