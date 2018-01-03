Letter: Emperor’s new clothes

Perhaps the Mayor of Penticton should check with the folks involved to see what they think

I read, (Penticton Western News, Dec.27, Mayor hoping to build on success in 2018) how the Penticton Mayor wants the official community plan to reflect “thinking outside the box.”

Yet, the first new proposal the city put forward for Skaha Lake Marina was most of the same old Trio ideas. He also claims many ideas became overshadowed by controversy and negativity. Was it actually negativity or was it communicating and thinking outside “his box?”

Amazingly in the article, the mayor feels communications with citizens has vastly improved in 2017. It took at least five months, of the year 2017, for the message to sink in and for the Trio deal to be cancelled once and for all. Furthermore, the Kinney Avenue development and Main Street revitalization showed no signs of that improvement, perhaps he should check with the folks involved to see what they think. They might suggest that the “Emperor ” got new clothes for Christmas.

Lynn Crassweller