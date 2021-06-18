LETTER: Electric vehicle infrastructure is coming

More charging stations are coming as part of the switch away from fossil fuels, letter writer says

Electric vehicles have a few different types of plugs but makers such as Tesla provide adapters so they can use public charging stations. (Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward)

Dear Editor,

Re: Gas pump replaced with home charger, Langley Advance Times, June 3]

It’s great to see more EV chargers across Canada. [Letter writer] Danny [Halmo] got most of the facts right in his piece. While Tesla does not use the J1772 standard receptacle, all Tesla cars come with an adapter allowing all EVs to charge using the charger in the picture.

This letter focuses mostly on level 2 chargers for home and public use. More level 3 fast chargers are being deployed. These fast chargers fill a very important void and act similar to the gas station pumps that Danny mentioned.

Danny is right, the EV platform is so much simpler than the ICE vehicles that this will naturally become the standard in the future.

Mark Marmer, Markham, Ont.

