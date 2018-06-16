LETTER: Electoral system changes overdue

Your June 6 editorial on the upcoming electoral reform referendum was brilliant. The description of our unfair first past the post system was accurate, as was your explanation of the process yet to come, now that the B.C. cabinet has accepted the attorney general's well-researched recommendations.

Any political party or individual that supports our current system is basically saying that they want to impose their views on the approximately 60 per cent of voters who do not agree with them.

Political parties and individuals who support any of the three recommended proportional representation systems, however, are saying that they believe in a diversity of viewpoints and the benefits of cooperation based upon a true majority, like in most of the stable democracies around the world.

Those who have not yet made up their minds have several months to do so, and I hope that we will continue to see your type of refreshingly truthful information in our media. We know that there will be publicized lies and distortions that will require fact-checking, so voters will be assessing their information sources in addition to checking the content of information.

Constance More

Langford