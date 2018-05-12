Letters to the editor should be no longer than 250 words and will be edited. Include your address (it won’t be published). E-mail editor@nanaimobulletin.com.

Letter: Electoral reform disaster is a lie

Some are also railing that it will promote the rise of extremist fringe parties

To the editor:

Joseph Goebbels stated that if you tell a big lie often enough, people will come to believe it. Donald Trump continues to apply this advice to some success… so far.

The critics of electoral reform appear to be doing likewise. Some politicians and a few political pundits have been emphatically and repeatedly ranting on that the implementation of proportional representation will shift seats and power from rural areas of B.C. into more urban southwest coastal areas. In addition some are also railing that it will promote the rise of extremist fringe parties and see them winning seats in the legislature. These are highly speculative, alarmist, false or misinformed statements.

Firstly, we do not yet know what the wording of the referendum question will be, nor which system might be proposed or the vote threshold a party must receive before it earns any seats. That makes any comment about the results of modernizing our electoral system a matter of conjecture.

Secondly, the truth is, none of the forms of proportional representation currently being suggested for B.C. will decrease the number of representatives in any given region, nor change the influence on provincial affairs that any region or area of B.C. now has. If anything, proportional representations will result in enhanced choice, influence and representation for the people of all regions of B.C.

The fear that extreme fringe groups or parties will prosper and flourish under proportional representation is also highly improbable since all parties would likely be required to receive five per cent of the vote or around 100,000 votes before qualifying for any seats at all in the B.C. legislature. One-hundred thousand is not an easy number to achieve and it is far more than a fringe level of support.

So are the pundits and politicians who, in their own self interest repeatedly predict disaster if we modernize our electoral system using the “big lie” technique on us, simply lying because they lack strong legitimate arguments against proportional representation or are they just woefully uninformed on the whole issue of electoral reform?

Terry W. Robertson,

Kelowna

Previous story
Charlottesville: Torches into birdhouses

Just Posted

Letter: Kinder Morgan pipeline too risky

  • 11 hours ago

 

Police issue warning after suspicious man approaches 11-year-old girl

  • 11 hours ago

 

Hard work went into reopening Highway 3 near Keremeos

 

Third straight shutout for JB ‘Dogs

 

Most Read

  • LETTER: Need for electoral reform is no secret

    With respect to Tom Fletcher's column, Waiting for a secret referendum, in the May 9 Saanich News. Well, it's no secret - both Greens and NDP openly campaigned for a referendum on proportional representation (PR - i.e. 38 per cent of the vote = 38 per cent of the seats). There were no 'fringe' parties involved (Greens got one in six votes) and collectively they have strong majority support, something almost always absent in so-called 'majority' governments.

  • What happened to community’s compassion?

    I am utterly disgusted by the letters regarding the supportive housing project. They very clearly portray the ignorance that appears to be rife in this "town." Parksville Qualicum Beach can no longer be looked at through idyllic, rose-coloured glasses.

  • Help a trail – report illegal dumpers

    The morning of May 7 I drove to the trailhead at Pheasant Glen Golf course at the end of Qualicum Road. I was dismayed that someone had dumped a microwave oven in the parking area. Quite often people dump their garbage and unwanted items there and at several other locations.

  • Barriere residents say thank for the coverage

    We wish you good health and the time to enjoy different activities in your retirement years

  • Letter: Good things to ponder thanks to Bill

    After seeing the news and in the paper the beaver with arrows, I have an opposite story to tell.

  • Hey Grams, can I borrow your castle?

    So I understand there's a big wedding coming up.

  • Freedom

    A weekly family column for the 100 Mile Free Press