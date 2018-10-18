Letter: Election offers opportunity to stand against SOGI

Editor: As a mother of a toddler in Langley, I am concerned with what is being taught to our vulnerable children. In a few years, I will be sending my son to school and I am not OK with what he will be taught in regard to the SOGI 123 resource. If it were merely about anti-bullying as it claims then I would have no fault with it, but unfortunately a quick visit to the SOGI 123 website makes it apparent there is more going on here.

I care for all people, including LGBTQ+ individuals, but how will confusing young children with the concept of gender fluidity help prevent bullying of children who actually have gender dysphoria? We should be teaching children proper manners, the Golden Rule and how to love, respect and be kind to all people along with enforcing a zero-tolerance bullying policy.

I am concerned that parents have not been consulted in the creation or implementation of this resource. Schools used to be pro-family and pro-parents; since when do we no longer matter?

Regardless, the upcoming elections give me hope. This divisive issue has given people a reason to stand up for the freedom of all Canadians, regardless of their beliefs. I am proud I can vote for candidates who support family and parental rights and freedom of beliefs for all people.

Natasha Jordan-Knox,

Murrayville