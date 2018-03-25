Letter: Elected officials need a wake-up call

In my opinion the Trans-Mountain Pipeline project “dispute” the premiers of the NDP parties in Alberta and BC appear publicly to be having with each other looks more and more like they’ve already been “laying pipe” with each other for the purpose of conceiving a plan that will cause prices on everything in both provinces to rise so they can rake in more tax revenue while making it seem they are standing up for the citizens they represent to ensure they get the majority of the vote during the next provincial elections despite such a financial fleecing, seemingly disguised as a “trade war” occurring.

That being said, perhaps now is the time to remind every elected official across the country that when they choose to run for a seat in any level of government they are choosing to willfully become servants of the people they’d represent once they’ve won the job… not the bosses of the people they represent, like way too many politicians seem to think they are.

That being said, perhaps the way to remind them of that fact is for all private sector workers in Canada to refuse to show up for their jobs on July 1, 2018 and continue to do so until all elected officials in the country agree to abandon their political party affiliations and become independents working for a minimum wage to a maximum pay of 40 hours a week.

Jerry Hobbs, Sicamous