LETTER: Elected officials absent at awards ceremony

Summerland had no representative from our elected officials at business awards

Dear Editor:

What a night for local businesses at the first Thompson Okanagan Business Excellence Awards last Thursday night at the Coast Capri Hotel in Kelowna.

Out of 300 businesses in the Thompson Okanagan Region that were nominated, 80 made the finalists list including six Summerland businesses, Swiss Solar Tech, Zias Stonehouse Restaurant, Dirty Laundry Vineyard, True Grain Bread, Grassland Nursery, and Maple Roch.

A big congratulations to True Grain Bread and Swiss Solar Tech who both won in their category.

It was incredible to see how well Summerland was represented and I was very proud.

Let’s celebrate success

My big “however” for the evening was when the MC introduced local provincial, municipal elected officials from Kamloops all the way to Osoyoos who were present to support their local nominees.

You guessed it, Summerland had no representative from our elected officials.

I can only speak personally, but I have not heard anything, such as congratulations or an acknowledgement for being nominated from the District of Summerland.

Some of you probably are saying no big deal.

Well, I would normally have agreed, however that night, I learned an important lesson in public relations on how to promote your local businesses and your community.

All the nominees from the City of Penticton as well as their mayor and some of their city councillors chartered a bus and went together to Kelowna to celebrate their accomplishments and success.

As a business owner myself, I was truly impressed and saw the importance of seeing elected officials and local businesses working together.

It was a simple gesture, but the message was clear from these elected officials, “we support and work with our local businesses.”

They received an incredible amount of acknowledgment from the attendees of the evening and regional press.

I do understand our elected officials are almost volunteers and receive very little compensation for their work, but you must understand that business owners are also working long hours and some even risk their lifesavings to become an entrepreneur.

I encourage all our elected officials to support them and take the time in your busy schedule and to stop by and encourage them any way you can.

But most importantly, I want to extend a sincere thank you for the overwhelming support we have received for our local citizens.

Roch Fortin

Maple Roch

Summerland