Arlene Streng wishes she could personally thank the kind 'lady' who rescued her

Share your opinion. Please email your letter to the editor to editor@mapleridgenews.com

Dear Editor,

Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!

To the lady who found my purse on the shopping cart at Wal-Mart and turned it into the staff on Wednesday, Oct. 16, thank you!

RELATED: Good Samaritan climbs B.C. tree to rescue eagle impaled on branch

My life is in that purse, and everything was still there.

I wish I knew who you were, so that I could thank you personally.

Arlene Streng, Maple Ridge

OTHER RECENT LETTER: Do some research, ask Maple Ridge candidates questions on climate change