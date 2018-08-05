Letter: either way, we pay for our health care

Editor,

Tom Fletcher had an interesting article on health care that I would like to comment on.

I think Fletcher misses the concerns that we have about privatized care. We don’t want “the right to pay for your own health care” to turn into “the right for the wealthy to pay.”

We have a worry that with too few doctors now, taking some away to private clinics would make the situation far worse for the rest of us.

I am a pragmatist and believe that maybe a blended system may work. Yes, let’s look at other countries but we must be ever vigilant that we don’t lose sight of the overall need to provide health care for all. The U.S. system is a good example not to follow.

I don’t need to know how much my heart surgery costs and I don’t want to be treated like his dog where he’d like the option to have it put down if the costs are too high.

Yes, if necessary, raise taxes. We pay for our health, either through taxes or directly from our pockets.

Paul Gregory

Maple Ridge, B.C.