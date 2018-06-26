LETTER: Eighth Street resident disappointed with ‘lip service’ paid by council

Dear editor,

I live in the patio homes at 1050 Eighth St., close to where the now approved 46-unit housing for homeless is being built (at 988 Eighth St.)

This project has raised concerns to me, other condo owners, and the residents in the neighbourhood, a neighbourhood with a large majority of seniors.

There was a good showing from the neighbours at the council meeting May 22 where we’d been invited by the City to express our concerns, however, we felt the mayor and council did not listen as we tried to explain the impact this could have on us.

Our point was missed completely. The point being, our little neighbourhood already has an over-abundance of facilities for those in need (Salvation Army Shelter, Recovery Centre, John Howard’s proposed housing for youths and the Kiwanis Village) and it is time for other neighbourhoods to step up their support.

The support for this project came from those who don’t live in the neighbourhood. They brushed aside our concerns, at times, in an almost hostile manner.

None of us are against supportive living. No one argued with the homeless advocates who support this project. We agree it is a wonderful project for homeless people but why not look for another suitable location? We are already saturated supporting those in need.

Why take away the last of our green space when there are other vacant properties the City could have chosen?

Thank you mayor and council for paying successful lip service to us when it was apparent the decision had been made to go ahead long before the council meeting.

As an unknown person nicely taped two 8 1/2 x 11 sheets of paper on the project billboard – the first one read “Build it and they will come,” and the second read “I have an idea, let’s build a ghetto.”

Well done, City of Courtenay, well done. I certainly know how I will be voting next election.

K. Ryan

Courtenay