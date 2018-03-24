LETTER: Duplication of services brings cost to Saanich

There were two articles on the front page of the Saanich News of March 21 - unrelated but nevertheless connected.

One article stated that five local communities have opted to drop the current fire dispatch services with Saanich and in future receive the service from Surrey. And who can blame the when Surrey will be charging about half the fees that Sannich is asking. Now Saanich will have to foot the bill entirely alone for that service. Well not entirely alone, I am sure that once again taxpayers will be asked for their support.

The other article concerned a pickup truck that collided with and damaged a house. There was no fire but the Saanich Fire Department “arrived on scene with several engines.” No doubt that police and ambulance were also there in abundance.

Which all explains why Saanch has to charge so much for services. This is just one example of waste and duplication within Saanich, how much more is there which does not get the headlines.

Council and staff do need to smarten up and work more lean and mean.

Tom Robinson

Saanich