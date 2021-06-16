Letter: Duncan Manor expansion into park outrageous

Duncan Manor expansion into park outrageous

I’ve lived in a number of cities both large and small in Canada and the U.S. and building an assisted living home in a park is the most outrageous idea I’ve ever seen. What is the mayor thinking? The park has to serve the community forever. It cannot expand. Put your residents in a location that needs upgrading! There’s plenty of that in close proximity to your existing facility. Yes, you’ll have to spend some dollars but you gotta do what you gotta do. Get a spine!

Frank Weninger

Duncan

