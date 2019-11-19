LETTER: Drive safely around trucks

Re: “Truckers should be allowed to drive only in right lanes at lower speeds,” Nov. 15.

You stated that trucks should be in the slow lane. I disagree. Do you realize the backup you would have behind the truck going at a slower speed? Most of the accidents are not the trucker’s fault.

Have you ever ridden with a driver for a week when they have to negotiate around 4-wheelers? They do not move for big rigs; I know from firsthand experience. When they pass, see how close to the rig they are when they get back in line. Safety states that you must see both headlights in the rear view mirror. Many that pass won’t even see one light – they look to the side and see they are past and just pull over. Not smart.

ORIGINAL LETTER: Truckers should be allowed to drive only in right lanes at lower speeds

READ MORE: The latest letters, columns and editorials at The Chilliwack Progress Opinion

I will say that many do not know how to merge into the highway traffic, I have been behind 4-wheelers doing 60 lm/h trying to get into 100-110 km/h hoping they will slow down to get in (wrong). You need to speed up to them. When I come of Sumas Road eastbound with a rig fully loaded and no one in front of me, I can get to within 90 -100 km/h at the merge lane.

Also, where are the signals? Shall I also mention roundabouts? Stay in your lane and don’t change in the middle of the roundabout.

Adriaan de Jong

@TheProgresseditor@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.