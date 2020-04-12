LETTER – Dr. Henry contradicts herself in letter penned to residents of B.C.

Dear Editor,

There is no debate on the grave ramifications of the COVID-19 virus.

However, there is a debate on the response and I cannot help but comment on the “penned letter” by our Provincial Health Officer Dr. Henry (Dr. Bonnie Henry pens letter to British Columbians explaining why communities are not being named)

The letter is filled with ironies. She states “Information is at the heart of public health” but then goes onto describe that “it would be irresponsible to mention only a few communities…” I think every community has the right to know the facts. Why does the province even publish any numbers at all? Why do we even have numbers for all the provinces? I fail to see a difference – why does she get to pick the boundaries?

We cannot “stay at home” forever. Living in a continued state of fear will eventually lead to a situation of “The Little Boy that Cried Wolf”. Citizens armed with knowledge will undoubtedly take restrictions more seriously.

She also mentions “No one is immune for this disease” which I would say is still unproven. I can say firsthand how difficult it is to actually get tested. My mother has been sick for two weeks and got turned away immediately at the hospital. Wouldn’t it behoove us to test as many citizens as possible? I don’t know the test kit inventories because I am in the dark like all of us, but if there is any hope of “herd immunity,” don’t we need to know how many actually got the virus? If one does test positive, there is hope that they may indeed be immune from reinfection.

I implore the government to provide more details on this battle. People will behave as they are treated – treat us like idiots and that is exactly what you will get.

Julian White,

Courtenay

