LETTER – Downtown Courtenay BIA responds to business owner’s letter

Dear editor,

The DCBIA would like to respond to the recent Letter to the Editor submitted by Michael Gilbert: Downtown business owner calls out ‘agenda driven’ councillors

The Downtown Courtenay Business Improvement Association (DCBIA) acknowledges that many people are passionate about the Fifth Street Bridge project and that there are many points of view; while we respect everyone’s opinion, the DCBIA wanted to be clear that last week’s letter from local business owner Michael L. Gilbert does not represent the views of the DCBIA.

The DCBIA supports city council’s decision to rehabilitate the Fifth Street bridge and maintain this important gateway to downtown Courtenay. During the DCBIA’s delegation to council, we asked councilors to rescind their decision to add cantilevers to the Fifth Street bridge and instead look at the possibility of building a pedestrian bridge that will link Sixth Street and Simms Park.

Catherine Thompson

Executive director,

Downtown Courtenay BIA