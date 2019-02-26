LETTER: Don’t wear pink if you’re not going to address bullying

The Editor,

Pink Shirt Day is on Feb. 27. It is an anti-bullying day where students, teachers, office folk and just about everyone is encouraged to wear pink to show their support for anti-bullying. It’s a good initiative but good intentions don’t necessarily create change unless there is meaningful and consistent action.

I see young and old people regularly in my counselling practice who are dealing with bullying – in their schools, unions and workplaces. This is despite anti-bullying initiatives and big, fat anti-bullying and harassment policies in institutions and businesses.

It is time that schools and companies are held responsible for the trauma and loss that is caused by bullying. I encourage my clients to keep a paper trail of their efforts to address the bullying and harassment with their school officials and employers to create accountability and positive action. I encourage people who hold the power to make change to go beyond making policies by making them living, breathing and evolving practices.

Don’t wear a pink shirt if you are not going to take meaningful action to address bullying or become a true ally.

Sonia Andhi, Surrey