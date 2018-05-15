Letter: Don’t use my tax dollars to expand fossil fuels

Dear Editor,

I am a concerned citizen wondering why my tax dollars are being put towards assisting an American corporation to transport more oil across B.C.

The Kinder Morgan pipeline would cross more than 500 streams in the Fraser River watershed, one of the World’s greatest salmon-producing rivers, and threaten already depleted salmon stocks, including the Chinook, which are critically important for resident orca whales.

Oil spills in marine environments always cause extensive damage, and best case scenarios show that just 10 to 15 per cent of spilled oil is ever recovered.

Unfortunately, the National Energy Board chose not to hear this evidence during its project review. We need to be a part of the global transition to a clean energy economy.

Investing in oil sands at this stage is like being the last one to invest in Blockbuster as Netflix emerges.

A strong majority of Canadians, including myself, cares about addressing the climate crisis and leaving our children a safer, more prosperous society.

We can do this by modernizing our economy and seizing Canada’s unparalleled opportunity to be a global leader on renewable energy.

Instead of investing in this risky pipeline, I’d rather see the federal government support green energy.

The Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion project is too risky for the economy, climate, coast, and progress on Indigenous reconciliation.

Sincerely,

Brian Olynek

Golden, B.C.