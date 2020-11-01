LETTER: Don’t let critics curtail Halloween creativity

WARNING - GRAPHIC IMAGES: People are becoming too overly sensitive, according to one reader

Calvin Meier's Maple Ridge Halloween display has drawn some criticism as being too gory. This letter writer disagrees. (The News files)

Dear Editor,

[RE: Halloween gallows display by Maple Ridge family slammed as racially insensitive by social media critics, Oct. 31, mapleridgenews.com]

Just heard the news about Calvin Meier’s Halloween decorations.

It is not racist… what a bunch of crap.

So many people nowadays take “offence” with everythink and anything.

For Pete’s sake let us have a little “freedom of expression.”

Calvin, keep up the enthusiasm and don’t give up to stupidity, racism, bulltweet!

Richard Hertz, Okanagan Falls

