LETTER: Don’t forget Agassiz’s hops heritage

Harvey Andrew shares his thoughts on Agassiz's status at the corn capital

(Re: “What does being a Corn Capital really mean?” AHO, July 18, 2019.)

Dear Editor,

It wasn’t until the mid-1950s to late-1950s that corn was Agassiz’s thing.

Before that, it was hops. From the 1890s to 1952, Agassiz’s hops were known the world over.

From August to October, as much as 2,000 hop pickers descended upon Agassiz.

Agassiz’s population swelled from 500 to 2,500 overnight.

Yes. Agassiz had corn next to the hop fields. Yes. Agassiz may be the Corn Capital of Canada.

Also take pride that Agassiz was once the Hop Capital of the World.

That’s planet-wide. We went global.

-Harvey Andrew, Agassiz

