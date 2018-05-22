LETTER: Don’t fear the neighbours; fear the building

Our townhouses lie next to the Kingsley Housing for low income seniors on Hirst Avenue. I can attest to two things. Our new neighbours are friendly and quiet.

Our townhouses lie next to the Kingsley Housing for low income seniors on Hirst Avenue. I can attest to two things. Our new neighbours are friendly and quiet.

However, when a new project is proposed, questions about the building itself must be posed. In the case of Kingsley Manor, the above-ground parking is lit 100 per cent of the time, making it difficult for many of our owners to sleep at night. Were we advised of this? No.

The second issue is a loud, constant hum which comes from the air exchanger on the building roof. Not only does this noise cause sleep issues, it also greatly disturbs our quality of life, as many of us are gardeners and (used to) enjoy our time outside. Although many of our emails and a letter from members of our strata and from the council to Kingsley have been unanswered, we did receive one that suggested we help pay for alterations to fix the noise issue. As someone who has had to put up with this, I think it is quite unreasonable for our owners to be on the hook for the a problem that we have not caused.

As neighbours, we have put up with a year of construction noise, lack of privacy, and now this.

So, don’t fear the neighbours; fear the building.

Michele Obara

Parksville