LETTER: Don’t be afraid of development

Dear Editor:

We moved to Agassiz in 2015 from Chilliwack so we are newcomers to the District. I have always taken interest in the community we have lived in and try to be involved. We live very close to Teacup Property, so I am interested in its development.

I found the letter by the Mayor was very interesting, and it made sense to me and I thank her for it.

I found the letter on March 26 ” District of Kent, stand strong against Teacup development” sounded like a person who is very afraid of change and growth within our community.

It is very important to protect our food chain and the farms that provide. The Teacup property since I have lived here is used as a cedar nursery. It does not produce any thing that we eat so moving the top soil to another location where food is produced makes sense to me.

It is my thought that if a community does not grow, it will become stagnant and slowly die. As I have walked around the area, there is no other area that can support any real growth within our community.

I am not a fan of building on the sides of hills as it destroys the small area that is left for the wildlife.Also there can be problems where homes become unsafe to live in . If I remember correctly, there was a major problem with homes on the hillside south of Patterson Road where the City of Chilliwack had to buy back the properties because their Engineering Section said it was OK to build. Can the District afford to do something like that?

I still have concerns about the increased traffic in our area, but I am not against the development.

If this is voted down, I hope the property is taxed the same as any other business as it is not used for food production and should not be in the same class as agricultural farms that do.

Sandy MacDonald

Agassiz

Agassiz Observer