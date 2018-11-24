Letter: Don’t be a Grinch – keep the Kelowna skating rink fire going

"Give the warmth of the fire back to the children and their families."

To the editor:

The recent announcement by the city that they will shut down the fire pit at the Water Street skating rink to reduce gas consumption strikes me as something the Grinch would do. I know it is a highly visible attempt to show support for the call to reduce gas usage because of the Enbridge pipeline problem but, really, what percentage of the city’s gas budget is this?

There is probably no more gas saved by doing this than by just doing a better job of closing the garage doors more frequently at the various bus and truck garages. Or how about lowering the thermostat one degree at city hall?

Surely there must be a better way even if the fire pit is only lit at night or only turned on when the temperature drops below a certain point?

Give the warmth of the fire back to the children and their families.

Rachel Whitehead

Kelowna