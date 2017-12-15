LETTER: Donors make refugee resettlement possible

On behalf of the Qualicum Refugee Sponsorship Group 2017, I would like to express our gratitude to all those who have contributed so generously to the start-up costs of the Syrian refugee family that is resettling in Parksville Qualicum Beach.

Thanks especially to M&N Mattress Shop, The Source-Qualicum Beach, Blackberry Creative, Qualicum Stationers, Parks West Business Products, Cranky Dog Music, Little Qualicum Cheeseworks, Earthbank Resources, TD Canada Trust-Parksville, Buckerfield’s, Iritex Pumps & Irrigation, Naked Naturals, Nourish Farms, Oceanside Yoga, Royal LePage, Errington Hall, Heaven On Earth, PQB News, The Beach & The Lounge, Qualicum Foods, Creekmore Coffee, Culligan Water and our webmaster, Larry Scatcherd.

Thanks also to Knox United Church in Parksville, St. Mark’s Anglican Church in Qualicum Beach and the Town of Qualicum Beach for such great support. Finally, thank you to the many local residents who have kindly made donations or volunteered to assist us in giving this young family the best possible start to their new life in Canada.

Terry Roberts, Chairperson

Qualicum Refugee Sponsorship Group